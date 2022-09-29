 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bobby J. Butler

TWIN FALLS — Bobby Joe Butler, 89, of Twin Falls, passed away Sept. 21, 2022, at a local hospital in Twin Falls. Military graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 E. Elm St., Buhl, ID 83316. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences please go to ww.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

