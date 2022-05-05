BOISE — Bobbi Jo McRoberts, 87, of Boise, Idaho, passed away April 30, 2022. On May 6, a Catholic Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 811 S. Latah St., Boise, Idaho. The graveside to follow at Morris Hill Cemetery. Please wear a mask. Full obituary and livestream will be available at www.summersfuneral.com.