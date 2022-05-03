BOISE — Bobbi Jo Anderson, 87, of Boise, Idaho passed away April 30, 2022. On May 6 a Catholic Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 A.M followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (811 S Latah St, Boise, ID 83705). The Graveside to follow at Morris Hill Cemetery. Please wear a mask. Full obituary and livestream will be available at www.summersfuneral.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.