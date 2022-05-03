BOISE — Bobbi Jo Anderson, 87, of Boise, Idaho passed away April 30, 2022. On May 6 a Catholic Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 A.M followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (811 S Latah St, Boise, ID 83705). The Graveside to follow at Morris Hill Cemetery. Please wear a mask. Full obituary and livestream will be available at www.summersfuneral.com