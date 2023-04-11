RICHFIELD — Blaine Keith Hubsmith, 64, of Richfield, passed away December 14, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Richfield Senior Center, 130 S. Main Street, Richfield. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Blaine’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.