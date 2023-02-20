Beverly Ann Burns, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away at a local hospital on February 6, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 910 Shoshone St E in Twin Falls. To view a complete obituary and leave online condolences go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.