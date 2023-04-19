TWIN FALLS — Betty (Willhite) Wagner, 98, of Twin Falls, ID, passed away peacefully of natural causes at St. Luke’s Hospital, Twin Falls on April 17, 2023.
Funeral Services will be Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 11:00 am, with a viewing one hour prior to services at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, ID. Interment will follow at Twin Falls Cemetery. To leave online condolences and read the obituary, go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
