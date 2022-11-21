JEROME — Betty Lucille Hyder, 94, of Jerome passed away November 18, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Jerome High School, 104 South Tiger Drive, Jerome. Graveside service will conclude at 3:00 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Betty's memorial webpage at www.farnswothmortuary.com.