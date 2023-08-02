Jan. 16, 1927 – July 21, 2023
TWIN FALLS — Betty Peterson was born January 16, 1927, in Genoa, Nebraska, to Florence Ella Renken Fusselman and Edwin Arthur Fusselman. Her father passed when she was 13, leaving three children for her mother to raise. Mom would remember these times forever.
Friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.
