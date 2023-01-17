 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Betty "Becky" Payne

Betty “Becky” Payne

JEROME—Betty “Becky” Payne, 79, of Jerome, passed away January 7, 2023 at Ashley Manor in Jerome. Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Jerome Cemetery, Cemetery Rd, Jerome, ID 83338.

