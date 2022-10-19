FILER – Benito Ortiz, a 40-year-old resident of Filer, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Franklin, Kentucky, from injuries received in a vehicular accident.
A vigil service will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at St. Edward's Catholic Church, located at 161 6th Avenue East, in Twin Falls. The recitation of the rosary will begin at 6 p.m.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 also at St. Edward's Catholic Church with the Rev. Father Julio Vincente as Celebrant.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
