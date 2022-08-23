 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Becki Fenton

  • 0

HAZELTON — Rebecca “Becki” Ruth Fenton, 51, of Hazelton, Idaho passed away at a local hospital in Twin Falls.

Funeral Services will be Sat. August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 531 N Middleton Ave, Hazelton, ID. Burial will follow at the Hazelton Cemetery. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

You could own a slice of Princess Diana's and Prince Charles' wedding cake

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News