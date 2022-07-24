 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Barbara Reed

  • 0

GOODING — A Memorial service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Demaray Funeral Service–Gooding Chapel. Inurnment will take place on a later date at the Idaho State Veteran’s Cemetery.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: 11th annual Ice Cream Funday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News