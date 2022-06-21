 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barbara Janette Zysett

JEROME — Barbara Janette Zysett, 70, of Jerome, passed away June 20, 2022.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln, Jerome, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Barbara’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

