KIMBERLY — Barbara Claire Brockman, 84, of Kimberly, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023. Services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave. E., Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. There will be a rosary held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel, starting at 6:00 pm.