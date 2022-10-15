BURLEY — Arthur Lloyd McCuistion, an 86-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his home in Burley.
The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Pella 2nd Ward, located at 152 West 400 South, of Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.
Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
