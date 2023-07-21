TWIN FALLS — Arnold “Arnie” Elsing, 89, of Twin Falls, passed away May, 28, 2023. A memorial service honoring Arnie will take place on Friday, August 25, 2023, from 3:00 pm–6:30 pm, at The 19th Hole Bar & Grill, 649 Golf Course Rd., Jerome, ID 83338. A meal will be provided with a special toast taking place at 4:30 pm.