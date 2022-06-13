 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arlene Emelia Ballard

  • 0

SHOSHONE — A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Shoshone.

Inurnment will follow at the Shoshone Cemetery in Shoshone.

Services are under he care and direction of Demray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The U.K. is testing the largest ever four-day workweek pilot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News