Ardean Lang

TWIN FALLS — Ardean Lang, 80, of Twin Falls, formerly of Filer, passed away January 12, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 4:00 P.M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.

