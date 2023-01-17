 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Archie Edwin Malone

FILER — Archie Edwin Malone of Filer, memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. Twin Falls.

