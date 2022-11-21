 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Antonio F. "Tony" Avelar

BUHL — Antonio F. "Tony" Avelar, 67, of Buhl, died Friday, November 18, 2022 at his residence. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., with a Rosary to begin at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1701 Poplar St. Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Tony's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

