Anne Lane GIdeon

TWIN FALLS — Ann Lane Gideon, 77, of Twin Falls, died April 30, 2022, at a local hospital. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 19, 2022, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Twin Falls. Services are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. A reception will be held at Canyon Crest Event Center following the service.

