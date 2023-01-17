 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Angie Melendez

  0

TWIN FALLS — Angie Melendez, 56, of Twin Falls, passed away January 13, 2023 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.

