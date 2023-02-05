HAGERMAN — Ana Miriam Tellez, 31 yrs, of Hagerman, ID, went to be with her Lord on January 31, 2023 after winning constant battles with Leukemia and other complications for over more than four years.
There will be a celebration of Ana’s life starting at 11:00 am, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, held at Hagerman High School’s Old Gymnasium.
Let’s Celebrate her Life!
