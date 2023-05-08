CALDWELL — Amanda Gae Smith, 81 of Caldwell, died Sun., April 30, 2023. Services will be at 11:00 AM, Sat., May 13, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 215 S. 3rd Ave. W. in Marsing, ID. Viewing will be prior to the services at 10:00 AM at the Church. To read the obituary visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.