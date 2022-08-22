RUPERT — Altha Seamons, 96, of Rupert passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, in St. Louis, Missouri. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Rupert 1st Ward Chapel. Visitation for family and Friends will be held for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.