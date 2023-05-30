TWIN FALLS — Alice Faye McBride Carson, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away May 28, 2023 at a care center in Kimberly. Graveside Services will be Mon. June 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Twin Falls Cemetery, 2350 4th Ave E in Twin Falls. To leave online condolences and a full obituary go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.