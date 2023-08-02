JEROME — Alan Carnel Schvaneveldt, 66, of Jerome, passed away July 27, 2023.
A viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 11, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 26 N. Tiger Drive, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Alan’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
