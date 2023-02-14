TWIN FALLS — Agnes Vander Meer, 85 of Twin Falls passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at The Canyons Retirement in Twin Falls. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls with Funeral services held on Saturday February 18, 2023 at 11:00 am at Rosenau Funeral Home. Interment will take place at the Jerome Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
