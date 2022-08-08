 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RUPERT — Adrian Gil, 14, of Rupert passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022. The viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 with recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

