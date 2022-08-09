 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Adonna R. Hobbs

TWIN FALLS — Adonna R. Hobbs, 76, of Twin Falls, passed away, Sunday, July 24, 2022, at home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls.

Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

