May 30, 1937—Dec. 6, 2022

TWIN FALLS—Fritz Gerald Rork, 85, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home.

Fritz is survived by the children and grandchildren from his previous marriages to Joan and Helen, his many cherished friends and by his faithful dog, Molly. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Bronell Rork, his father Ralph Rork, his mother Thelma Florence Rork Stuhlberg, his sister Joyce Ann Santos, and his previous wife Helen May Rork.

Fritz was born May 30, 1937 in Gooding, ID. He was a hardworking man from a young age. In 1951 Fritz achieved Eagle Scout status and shortly after, in 1955, he graduated from Gooding High School.

Fritz served in the Army National Guard from 1961 to 1967. After high school at the young age of 19, he began working as a Janitor for Mountain Bell and was quickly promoted to Splicer. The hardworking man was not a Splicer for long as he quickly advanced to become an Engineer, a position he would happily spend the remainder of his working life in. Fritz was a devoted employee of Mountain Bell for over 30 years.

Still a hard worker in his retirement, Fritz contracted as an Engineer for several companies for many more years. If it weren’t for his deteriorating eyesight, he may have worked right up until his final days.

Fritz was married to Helen May Hobbs Rork until her passing in 2004. In 2008 he married Joan Bronell McCoy Rork, who became the very center of his world. Anyone lucky enough to experience the two of them together knew that they brought each other the kind of love and happiness few in this life get to share.

Fritz had a charismatic personality and was able to make friends no matter the situation and was abundantly generous to those around him. Fritz was never late to 4 o’clock happy hour and he especially enjoyed Tuesday nights at the Shuffle Inn with his best buddies. He was a huge sports fan. He loved watching football and golf and most of all watching his beloved BSU on the Blue.

He spent almost all his free time throughout his life enjoying the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, taking multiple trips to Alaska for Salmon, Astoria for Sturgeon, and the Salmon Dam for Trout. He loved hunting for big game including Deer, Elk, Moose, and even a Buffalo. Whether it was fishing or hunting, Fritz never came home empty handed. However, none of these could rival camping and exploring nature in their razor with the love of his life by his side, Joan.

Fritz was truly a great man whose impact will be forever felt. He was a selfless man whose passing has left a hole that only he can fill. His ability to love, sacrifice, provide for, and support those he knew, as well as his endless generosity will forever be lessons to all.

At Fritz’s request no services will be held. The children of his late wife, Joan Rork—Doug McCoy, Denise McCoy Jozwik, and Darcy McCoy Heckathorne—will be planning a Celebration of Life for Fritz and Joan in the near future.

If you would like to honor Fritz’s life, please donate to a charity of your choosing in his name. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.