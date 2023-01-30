Aug. 5, 1952 ~ Jan. 25, 2023

JEROME—Fred Thomas Ostic of Jerome, Idaho passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in his home, with his wife by his side. Fred was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Elaine Joyce Ostic and Bronson Thomas Ostic, high school sweethearts, who themselves remained married for over 50 years.

Fred’s education consisted of horses, fishing, and cattle. Somewhere along the way, he learned to fix anything. Fred lived in various places throughout his childhood and had many fond memories of growing up with his family. Pulling his little brother, Dave, off of a river bottom, riding a jump horse that couldn’t be penned, by the name of Pink Domino, shoeing horses with his dad, and generally causing mischief, which led him to be called by his full name by his grandmother, Thelma, were repeated anecdotes.

Fred met and married Vickie Deloris Chisham November 10, 1973. They would have celebrated their 50th anniversary this fall, a testament to his commitment to his wife and children. Fred worked in the cattle and farming industries throughout his life. He enjoyed roping, horses, fishing, the desert, and anything to do with his daughters and grandchildren. Fred was a member of the Church of Christ throughout his life.

Fred is survived by his father, wife, daughters, grandchildren, sister, and three brothers. Daddy showed up for his life and his family tirelessly, he loved us, and there is no way to fill the void of his death in our lives. We will continue to love and cherish you, and all you are and were; here and in heaven.

A Celebration of Fred’s Life will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Jerome Church of Christ, 513 S. Buchanan St., Jerome, with a luncheon to follow.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Fred’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.