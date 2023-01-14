May 25, 1928 - Jan. 6, 2023

RUPERT — Frank Gene Snapp, 94, our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Rupert, Idaho.

Gene was born May 25, 1928, in Burley, Idaho, to Emmett and Isabelle Siddoway Snapp. He spent his early childhood in Rupert helping his parents in the Snapp Creamery. While in high school, he participated in basketball, football, track, and student government, graduating from Rupert High School in 1946.

He went on to college receiving his Bachelor of Arts from Southern Idaho College of Education and a Master's degree at Eastern Oregon College of Education. He did graduate work at Idaho State University and University of Southern California. This led to 41 years in the field of education serving as a teacher, Principal of Lincoln and Memorial schools in Rupert, and as the Superintendent for the Minidoka County School District. He enjoyed his many years in education working with colleagues, staff, students, and parents. Always striving to make a difference in someone's life.

He looked forward to his time spent hunting, fishing, and horseback riding with his sons and other family members; his brother, Bill, and many friends.

During the Korean War, Gene served in the U.S. Army Security Agency for two years; one year being spent in Japan.

Gene was a member of the Rupert Kiwanis Club for many years serving in several capacities. He also served on community boards and as chairman of the Salvation Army organization. He attended the Paul Congregational Church.

Gene married his high school sweetheart, Ardena Schenk, on September 4, 1949. They were blessed with 73 years of marriage. Gene was a humble, kind, and caring man; a wonderful husband, great Dad, and loving grandfather. Family was most important to him – his pride and joy.

God welcomed this special man. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Ardena; sons, Steve and Larry (Carma); four grandchildren, Rachel, Sheridan, Ethan, and Daniel; and one brother, Bill (Joyce) Snapp.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; two sisters; and daughter-in-law, Sarah Snapp.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

For those who wish, memorials may be given to the Paul Congregational Church Memorial Fund, or a charity of your choice.