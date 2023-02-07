May 25, 1965 - Feb. 5, 2023

Frank Curtis Lawson passed away February 5, 2023 at home of natural causes. Frank was born on May 25, 1965 in Tokyo, Japan. He was the first born child to Donald and Martha Lawson.

Frank's youth was spent traveling to the different military bases. A duty to serve his country was instilled at a young age. After graduating from Minico High School, Frank joined the Navy. He proudly served his country for the next twenty years.

After retiring from the Navy, Frank found a new career with DOT Foods. He loved his work family. Frank worked there until his death.

Frank was preceded in death by his father, Don Lawson, maternal grandparents, Earl and Severe Bandy, paternal grandparents, Lon and Retha Lawson. Frank is survived by his mother, Martha Lawson, sister, Tina and Darwin Myers, niece, Jessica and Jeremy Mortensen and great-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts and cousins. Frank will be deeply missed by his family.

There will be a graveside service on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Snake River Veterans Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.