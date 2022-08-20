Franiska Marianne 'Frances' DalSoglio

Aug. 29, 1932—Aug. 18, 2022

RUPERT — Franziska Marianne “Frances” DalSoglio, an 89-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Autumn Haven Assisted Living in Rupert.

Frances wrote her own obituary and it is as follows:

I was born Aug. 29, 1932, in the small town of Kolleschowitz, Sudentenland (now the Czech Republic). I came into the world and was welcomed by two wonderful parents, Adolf and Franziska Miller Semm. I have fond memories of my sister, Erika and brother, Adolf. We all had a happy life in Kolleschowitz, where we lived on a farm until the end of the Second World War. Shortly after, we moved to Germany.

I met LeRoy DalSoglio, my husband of 68 years, in 1953, while he was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, with the United States Army. We were married on Feb. 13, 1954, followed by the move to my new home in Rupert, Idaho.

Roy and I were blessed with four children whom I dearly love; Dale (Dorily) DalSoglio and Joe (Barb) DalSoglio both of Boise, Mike (Julie) DalSoglio of Helena, MT, and Sandra (Karl) Clayville of Rupert. Then came my wonderful grandchildren, Sara, Joey, Kristi, Tom, Heidi, Kyle, Lisa, Hannah, Brad, Curtis, and Greg, and our dear great-grandchildren.

While working at Minidoka County Schools as a cook for more than 30 years, my heart was touched by so many children that blessed me beyond my retirement years.

In addition to my children and grandchildren, I am survived by my loving husband, Leroy. I have gone to a better place to be with my Lord and Savior, and to live with my parents, parents-in-law, brother, sister, three nephews, and a grandson, Shane.

Flowers are pretty, but if you prefer or like, give to the living.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, located at 802 F St., in Rupert. The recitation of the rosary will precede the Mass beginning at 10:15 a.m. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.