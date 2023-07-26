March 9, 1938 - July 19, 2023

BURLEY — Francisca “Fran” G. Crosby (nee Gonzalez-Martinez) of Burley, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 85 on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

She was born to Pascual Gonzalez Marcelo and Maria de La Luz Martinez Cortes in Los Morros, Guerrero, Mexico on March 9, 1938. In 1954 she married Bernardo Dimas Reyes and, together, they had six children.

Fran had lived in the Mini-Cassia area since 1971, and spent the last months of her life with her family in Boise.

In 1983 she married Robert “Bob” Bernard Crosby.

Fran lived for her Lord and her family. She was a woman of profound faith and an active member of her church. Fran deeply loved her family and prayed for them by name each day. She took any opportunity to demonstrate her love by cooking meals and calling to check in.

Fran enjoyed remaining active and would walk several miles each week at the Heyburn Riverside Park. Her impact was felt by many communities through her care and acts of service. Fran was always eager to help people in need.

Fran was known for her exemplary work ethic at McCain Foods. In September 2015, she retired after nearly 42 years.

Fran is survived by three of her children, Mauro Dimas, Hector (Liliana) Dimas, and Gilberto (Kerstin) Dimas; grandchildren, Celeste Dimas, Ivan (Corrie) Dimas, Israel (Michelle) Dimas, AJ Dimas-Lehndorf, Karis Dimas-Lehndorf, Sophia Dimas, and Jonathan Dimas; great-grandchildren, Emery and Isabel Dimas; and sisters, Isabel, Leonila, Guillermina, Paula, Josefina, and Roberta.

Fran was preceded in death by her first husband, Bernardo (1966); second husband, Bob (1985); her parents; her children, Maria, Santiago and Bernardo; her daughter-in-law, Martha Dimas; and four siblings.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2023 at Mountain View Christian Center, located at 317 W. 27th St., Burley. The burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Friends and family may pay their respects from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

“For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain.” Philippians 1:21

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Matthew DeTemple and staff at Family Health Services, Dr. Heather Gilbert, Stacy Hieb and staff at Intermountain Healthcare, Dr. Jashmin Patel and staff at St. Luke's, and Keystone Hospice for the care provided to Fran.