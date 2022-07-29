Aug. 17, 1942—July 25, 2022
TWIN FALLS — Frances Upchurch, 79, of Twin Falls passed away on July 25, 2022. Frances was born August 17, 1942 to Ellis and Martha Williams in Stockton, CA.
Frances loved having her family around, teaching children, playing piano and scrapbooking, preserving her beloved family photos into family treasures for generations to enjoy.
Frances is survived by her husband, Thomas Upchurch, her children; Brian Upchurch (Kimm), Holly Butler (Howie), Lisa Joner (Loren), John Leard (Marsha), 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, her brothers; Floyd Williams (Betty) and Daniel Williams.
A graveside service honoring Frances will be held at the Jerome Cemetery on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.