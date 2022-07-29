Aug. 17, 1942—July 25, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Frances Upchurch, 79, of Twin Falls passed away on July 25, 2022. Frances was born August 17, 1942 to Ellis and Martha Williams in Stockton, CA.

Frances loved having her family around, teaching children, playing piano and scrapbooking, preserving her beloved family photos into family treasures for generations to enjoy.

Frances is survived by her husband, Thomas Upchurch, her children; Brian Upchurch (Kimm), Holly Butler (Howie), Lisa Joner (Loren), John Leard (Marsha), 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, her brothers; Floyd Williams (Betty) and Daniel Williams.

A graveside service honoring Frances will be held at the Jerome Cemetery on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.