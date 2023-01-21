Frances S. Strasser passed away January 16, 2023, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Strasser.

She is survived by her daughter, Carole (Bob) Denham, three grandchildren: Michael Cooper, Shawn (Stacy) Cooper, Christopher Cooper; two great-grandchildren: Mikayla (William) Reiley, Keenan Cooper; also survived by two brothers: Dallas Stoller, Walter (Diana) Stoller; and several nieces and nephews; and a very special puppy, Bandit.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Paul Community Church with Jeff Klamm officiating. Interment will be in the Rupert Cemetery following the memorial service. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers please direct any memorial to the Paul community church or to St. Judes Hospital.