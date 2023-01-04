 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frances Marie Severson

Jan. 4, 1936—Dec. 22, 2022

Frances Marie Severson, 86, passed on December 22 2022. A resident of Jerome county for 56 years, Frances was born in Genesee, Idaho, on January 4, 1936. Survived by four children: Sandra Ochoa, Joseph Severson, Kevin Severson, and Lucinda Thomason. Life tribute and funeral arrangements can be found at whitereynoldschapel.com

