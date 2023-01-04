Jan. 4, 1936—Dec. 22, 2022
Frances Marie Severson, 86, passed on December 22 2022. A resident of Jerome county for 56 years, Frances was born in Genesee, Idaho, on January 4, 1936. Survived by four children: Sandra Ochoa, Joseph Severson, Kevin Severson, and Lucinda Thomason. Life tribute and funeral arrangements can be found at whitereynoldschapel.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.