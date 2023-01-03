Frances Klamm

RUPERT — Frances Sack was born September 4, 1932 in Rupert, Idaho to Bruno and Elsie Sack. She grew up in the Rupert area, graduated from Rupert High School in 1950. She met John Klamm, and they were married on April 4, 1951 in Rupert Methodist Church. They moved to where she lived all of her life on their farm. She enjoyed being a farmer’s wife, playing pinochle with friends and later going to Jackpot. She enjoyed knitting and made many sweaters, afghans, and dishcloths for family and friends. John proceeded her in death in 2007. After this she went on trips with the Evans group and belonged to several lady’s pinochle clubs.

She was always an active member in the Paul Methodist Church, and now known as the Paul Community Church.

Survivors are Karen McManus (Garey, deceased,) Dan(Lisa), Larry Klamm Tara of Paul, Gary Klamm of West Jordan, Utah. Grandchildren, Melanie (Bob) Saleen, Mike (Katie) McManus, Jeff (Katie) Klamm, and Andy Klamm. Three great-grandchildren, Kolton Higgins, Kylee McManus, and Peyton McManus, one great-great-granddaughter, Kyla Higgins. Step-grandchildren Chet Jackson, and Candice Buffett. Sister Louise Schab and brother Ray Sack, Westminster, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her husband John, son-in-law Garey McManus and sister Gertrude Ruff and her parents.

Memorials may be made to the Paul Community Church, PO Box 35 Paul, Idaho 83347.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Paul Community Church with her son, Jeff Klamm officiating. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in the Paul Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.