Sept. 19, 1939 - Aug. 22, 2023

Frances Joelien (Galliher) Parkin was born September 19, 1939, at the Minidoka Dam, Idaho, the daughter of Frank Galliher and Mary Jo Culley Galliher. When she was three years old she told her family her name as Judy and from then on she was "Judy".

She was raised by her loving grandparents, Thurman and Grace Culley at the Minidoka Judy attended school at Acequia, Rupert High School and graduated from Minico High School with the Class of 1957. While in High school she worked at the M.H. Kings Store in Rupert. Later worked for Attorney Bill Goodman.

On December 30, 1957 she married Clyde J. Parkin at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert.

Her greatest adventure started when they moved to the Northside and lived in a chicken house so Clyde could farm. Judy loved the farm and always said raising her kids on the farm was something she wouldn't have missed for anything. Her children grew up with a strong work ethic that they carried with them their whole lives. Their family rode dirt bikes and snowmobiles together. They camped out, hunted and fished together. Family Farm meant something back then.

Judy learned to play the piano at age six and loved all kinds of music. She sang with the High School Choir and with the Community Choir. Reading was always a passion and sometimes she was reading more than one book at a time.

Her Grandma taught her to sew and do all kinds of handwork, which Judy enjoyed for many years. Then in 2004 the Scrapbooking Bug bit her and it became an obsession.

Judy served the community by helping with the Minidoka County Fair for many years. She was a Superintendent, Fair Board Member and the Fair Board Secretary. In 2001 the Fair Board surprised her with the honor of Grandma Queen.

In 2004 she joined the Red Hat Society Group (Hats of Red Repute), led by her cousin Kathy. They enjoyed many outings wearing their Red Hats and Purple Outfits.

Judy was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert, on September 11, 1955. She was a member of the Dorcas Society for many years and loved serving the Lord through that group. Later in life a new church called her name, and she started a new journey, with the Lord, at Grace Community Church, Rupert. Judy left this earthly realm on August 22, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Grace and Thurman Culley, her mother, Mary Jo Gosney and step-father, Ken Gosney, her father, Frank Galliher, and a grandson, Dedrik Rodriquez. Judy is survived by her husband, Clyde, her daughter, Darlene (Jeff deceased) Wilson, her son, Hector and his wife, Colleen and their children: Chelsey (Brant) Ball and their children: Ellee, Briggs and Ava Sue, and their son, Ethan (Eryn) Parkin; also her son, Pete (Loretta) Parkin and their children: BreAnna (Rob) Randolph and their children: Asher, Gracie and Tucker, Brogan (Sara) Parkin and their daughter, Alaina, Colten Larsen, and Jake (Kourtney) Larsen and their children: Paiten, JaKoura, Raign and Warrick and Nicole (Joel) Rodriguez, Manny, Nayeli, Dru (Vanessa) and Amariah Rodriguez. Also surviving Judy are her half-sister, Patti Nachtman, two special cousins: Kathy Mooso and Pat Culley, both who enriched her life I so many ways, other cousins and their families.

Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Private family services are being held.

In lieu of flowers you can make donations to Camp Perkins (Lutheran Church Camp) at 219 South River St., Suite 203, Hailey, Idaho 83333 or Youth Group at Grace Church, 100 North Meridian Road, Rupert, Idaho 83350.