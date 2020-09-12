× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 15, 1940 ~ September 10, 2020

Frances Eloise Martin, an 80-year-old Burley resident, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley.

Eloise was born June 15, 1940, in Rupert, Idaho, the daughter of Aubert and Mabel Eloise Morgan Craven. She attended school in Rupert and graduated from Minico High School. She married Gary Dean Osterhout on September 11, 1959, in Rupert. They had four children, Jody, Earl, Debby and Jamie and raised them in Declo. Gary passed away on July 7, 1991. Eloise then married Robert Lee Martin on February 15, 1992, and they have resided in Burley.

She worked as the office manager and was the familiar voice of the community events at KBAR radio for 20 years. She was a member of Rupert First Christian Church, a member of the Albion Ruth Rebecca Lodge, and served as a 4H leader.

The hobbies she enjoyed throughout her life was oil and water color painting and all kinds of hand work. She was a wonderful cook, decorated wedding cakes for many years, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Additionally, she and Bob were able to travel and visit many areas with their camp trailer. Most importantly, Eloise loved her family!