Fran Maughan-Meyers

June 9, 1934—Aug. 25, 2022

Fran passed away on August 25, 2022, surrounded by family, at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Hailey, Idaho. She and her twin sister were born in 1934 in Pocatello, Idaho, and they grew up in the Mackay area.

She married at 19 and moved to Twin Falls. Fran and her husband, Ray, had three children. They later divorced and Fran raised three girls on her own, something that was very unusual at the time.

Her love of travel was inspired by her partner, Pete Shawver, and she never tired of traveling the world.

Later in life, she met and married Dave Meyers, who shared her love of travel. They explored the world together aboard cruise ships. Senior citizens, they defied the odds and found new love late in life. May we all be so lucky.

Fran was an exceptional bridge player, achieving life master status. Bridge was vitally important to her during COVID, keeping her connected to her community and one of her loves. Fran continued playing bridge until just days before her death.

She was an accomplished professional who worked in accounting and real estate, and she also owned and operated two small businesses. Fran loved making Sun Valley her home, and she took full advantage of the natural wonders there, spending many years on the ski slopes and hiking all over the area.

Fran is survived by her three children: Vesta Maughan, Cindy Bond and Terrie Proni. She also leaves behind four much-loved grandchildren: Michael, Jessi, Elizabeth and Emily; and two great-grandchildren: Arlo and Georgie.

At Fran’s request, there will be no memorial service. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Should you wish to remember her with a donation, please give to your local Humane Society.