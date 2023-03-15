July 29, 1993 - Feb. 26, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Forrest James Gardner, 29, of Twin Falls, ID passed away Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 in Idaho Falls, ID. Forrest was born July 29, 1993 in Reno, NV.

Forrest and his momma moved back to Idaho in 1994 to be closer to family.

Forrest has left behind his love, his wife, Kaysha Gardner; and so many other family and friends. The list is too long to print.

If you knew him at all, his infectious smile and enormous bear hugs will never be forgotten. He was a big man with a big heart, huge smile and even bigger appetite.

We would love for everyone to come and Celebrate his Life in Forrest style, Saturday March 25, 2023 2:00-4:00 p.m. at 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, Idaho. Tacos Amador and Cookie Crumble. All his favorite food, family and friends in one place, one last time.

Please come with memories and love for our Forrest. Gone But Never Forgotten.