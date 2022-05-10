Florence Marion West

May 29, 1925—April 27, 2022

DECLO — Florence Marion Cardon West, a 96-year-old resident of Declo, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Pomerelle Place in Burley.

Florence was born to Lawrence Marion Cardon and Julia May Wheeler Cardon in McCammon, Idaho, on May 29, 1925. She graduated from North Cache High School in Richmond, Utah, in 1943. She worked at the Ogden Depot during WWII. She was visiting her parents in Springdale, Idaho, when she met and was courted by Floyd Daniel West. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 19, 1946. Both Floyd and Florence worked hard to establish their dairy/crop farm north of Declo. They lovingly adopted four children, Danny Floyd West (Janet), Randy Lawrence West (Kaye), Sandra Mai West Albertson, and Suzanne West Bakelar. Later, in their retirement years, they adopted and raised Suzanne’s children, Jeremy Poulton (Cabra), Melanie Poulton Ottley, and Barry Poulton (Kayla).

Florence worked in a variety of positions including owner/operator of H&R Block in Burley, Idaho. She also was a bookkeeper for the Burley Labor Camp. When she was not writing income taxes or balancing books, she and Floyd loved to travel. They enjoyed trips to Europe, Canada, most of the United States and Hawaii. Florence was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held several different positions and enjoyed teaching Primary and visiting teaching with the Relief Society sisters. Floyd and Florence enjoyed being snowbirds in Mesa, Arizona, and enjoyed the warm weather and company of family and friends.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Julia; sisters, Betty, Netta, and Maurine; brother, Boyd; her husband, Floyd; and daughter, Suzanne. She is survived by her sister, Emma; sons, Danny and Randy; and daughter, Sandra; as well as her 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Bishop Marc D. Christensen officiating. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home.