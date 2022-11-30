July 3, 1931—Nov. 25, 2022

HAGERMAN—Florence Lee Thomas, 91, passed into heaven peacefully at her home in Hagerman, Idaho on November 25, 2022.

Flo was born in Las Animas, Colorado on July 3, 1931. Her parents were William Garland Marshall and Sue Erwin Foresman. Her early years were spent there with her brother, Garland, and sister, Jean.

On April 26, 1953, she married Robert Thomas and together they had five children: Gail (Jim) Hopkins of Kimberly, ID, Rob (Mary Anne) Thomas of Hagerman, ID, Glenn Thomas of Jerome, ID, Steve Thomas, deceased, and Patty Thomas of Hagerman, ID.

Bob worked in highway construction, so the family moved constantly and settled in Denver, Colorado. From there they moved to Jerome, Idaho. Flo worked at the Tupperware Plant for many years.

Bob retired from construction and bought a farm near Hagerman where they raised beef cattle and alfalfa. Flo was the Head Irrigator and went many miles on the ditch banks with her shovel.

Mom was an excellent seamstress and made many of our clothes, uniforms, and costumes. She was always going to one of our many games and events. Mom loved to travel and never missed a chance to declare a “Thomas Holiday” from school or work to go on a picnic or exploring. The mountains and ocean were her happy places.

Our Mom was an amazing, beautiful person. From her, we learned our work ethic, humor, stubbornness and independence. She urged us to do our best and never give up. We also learned to laugh during the hardest times, and to eat the ice cream first.

Her sense of humor was legendary, and no one could escape it. Friends and strangers alike were often in receipt of a joke or sassy remark.

Mom was a member of The Hagerman Christian Center. She loved her church family and was a faithful servant of her Lord. Mom was greatly loved and will be forever missed.

She leaves behind her children: Gail, Rob, Glenn, and Patty; her grandchildren: Hilary, Tommy, Amy, Jeremy, and Amanda; great-grandchildren: Hunter, Wynter, Zach, Dominik, Josie, Adella, and Daryn; great-great grandson, River; and extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 am on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Hagerman Valley Baptist Church at 390 North State Street in Hagerman, Idaho

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel in Gooding, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Hagerman Christian Center Re-building Fund, PO Box 185, Hagerman, Idaho 83332.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.