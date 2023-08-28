Sept. 24, 1938—Aug. 24, 2023

BUHL — Florence “Kay” Zamora passed away August 24, 2023 in Buhl, Idaho. She was one month shy of her 85th Birthday.

Kay was born September 24, 1938 to Herman “Cahill” and Leslie Steelsmith in Twin Falls, Idaho. Kay was the youngest of four children following brother Jack, sisters Rita and Lynn.

Kay attended school in Kimberly, Fairfield, Castleford, and Boise and graduated from Buhl High School in 1956. Kay loved to play the drums and cymbals for the Buhl High School Band “especially when they were marching”.

After graduating, Kay and friends worked the summertime soda shop in Yellowstone National Park. After the Yellowstone adventure, Kay returned to Buhl where she attended Business College.

She was soon employed with John Barker Insurance, and while working there she met her future husband, a Basque fellow, named Carmelo Zamora. Kay and Carmelo were married August 20, 1960 in the Clover Lutheran Church.

They had one daughter, Mary, and two sons, John and Steven while living at the Brailsford’s Ranch at Clear Lakes where Dad worked.

In the spring of 1969, Carmelo and Kay were able to purchase their farm in Castleford where they completed their family with another son, Louis.

Mom was a homemaker and also worked many years for Green Giant during corn pack as a lead person in the freezer.

Mom was an excellent cook, especially making Basque flan, fried chicken and English toffee. She also made sure that each grandkid left with one of her delicious, home-made chocolate milkshakes after every visit.

She loved everything on the farm including her garden, chickens, cats and dogs, especially her dog, Rue. Mom was always available, giving rides and snacks to the neighbor kids going to swimming lessons and school activities.

Kay and Carmelo won a trip to Hawaii and took several trips to Spain to visit Carmelo’s family. They also attended many Basque dances and picnics with friends and family. Mom enjoyed going to the mountains with Dad, the dogs and always packed a full cooler of food!

Mom joined the Jehovah Witness’s, and remained loyal to her faith until her passing. Mom enjoyed studying the bible and going to church conventions with her friends.

Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Carmelo; her parents, Herman and Leslie, brother, Jack Steelsmith and sister, Rita Lovelady.

Kay is survived by sister, Lynn Barnes; daughter, Mary (Keven) Wonenberg; sons: John (Pamela) Zamora, Steve (Nevada) Zamora, Louis Zamora and grandchildren: Brady and Zoey Wonenberg, Kayanna and Taylor Zamora, Brooke and Jack Mayne, Callon and Ayden Zamora and Evan Zamora.

Her soul was full of kindness, giving, love and her laughter was infectious. Kay will be deeply missed by all that she touched.

All donations can be made to the Castleford Quick Response or to a charity of choice.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. September 1, 2023 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. N. in Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Kay’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com. Luncheon to follow at the Wonenbergs’ home at 1753 E. 4400 N., Buhl.