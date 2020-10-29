August 18, 1926 – October 27, 2020

Everett “Buck” Ward Sr., 94, a long-time resident of Richfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.

Everett was born on August 18, 1926 in Helvey, Nebraska, the son of Lester and Dorothy (Modeen) Ward. Everett was the second child of three, with brother—Don and sister—Mona.

The family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho in 1928, and then later moved to Richfield in 1947. Everett meet Mary Kodesh and they were married on Sept 4, 1949 and had four sons—Tony, Everett, Brian and Scott.

Everett served in the U.S. Navy during W.W. II. After his discharge they moved to Richfield in 1947 where he continued farming with his father. He then took over the family farm where he raised his four boys who helped to keep the long-time farm and dairy going until 2005 when he retired after the death of his wife Mary. With the passing of his wife Mary he made the decision to as he called it “semi-retire” then sold the farm and moved into town. He then met Patricia House and continued with his farming life with tending yards and gardens.