Sept. 6, 1925—Feb. 18, 2023

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Evelyn Theresa Herzinger Hill passed away peacefully on February 18, 2023, at the age of 97. She was born on September 6, 1925, on the family farm outside of Buhl, Idaho.

Evelyn lived a good life and had much happiness. She had a great upbeat and positive attitude, was always up for anything, and took great interest in the people she encountered. She loved her family over everything else and was loved by many.

Her ashes are interred in Mount Vernon at Hawthorne Memorial Park.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her partner, Roger, sister, Connie, son-in-law, Jeffers, and husband Dick. Evelyn is survived by daughter, Sonndra May of Bentonville, AR, son, Rick (Jean), granddaughter, Amy (Bryan) and great-granddaughters: Teagan and Bailey, all in Bellingham, as well as many nieces and nephews.

