Evelyn Reile

TWIN FALLS — Evelyn Reile Passed away in Twin Falls on July 3, 2022.

She is survived by her children, Calvin Reile of Twin Falls and Evelyn (Lynn) Amy of Puyallup, Washington, 3 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

Evelyn has been laid to rest in the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

